The Full Transcript For Britney Spears Explosive Conservatorship Has Been Released
The full transcript from Britney Spears’ statement to the court regarding her ‘traumatising’ conservatorship has been released.
Spears has been embroiled in a legal battle to regain control of her assets for a number of years after her father, Jamie Spears, took control of aspects of her personal life – including her finances, career and medical care – under conservatorship in 2008.
The 39-year-old pop star has now spoken in court about the situation, and Spears declared that the conservatorship was ‘abusive’ and that she wants her life back.
As per NBC News, Spears began by reflecting on her last appearance in court, stating that, ‘I haven’t been back to court in a long time, because I don’t think I was heard on any level.’ She went on to explain that her freedoms have been stripped away from her and she has been forced to take medications that have been approved by her father. The singer noted ‘the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking’.
Spears stated:
Now, going forward, I’m not willing to meet or see anyone I’m not with — [I’ve met with] enough people against my will, I’m done. All I want is to own my money for this and my boyfriend to drive me in his f***ing car.
Later in the 20-minute statement, she said:
I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated. Again. If I want to in the conservatorship, Ma’am, I didn’t know I could [contest] the conservatorship. I’m sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn’t know that. But honestly, but I don’t think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I’ve done more than enough [sic].
Spears also discussed how ’embarrassing and demoralising’ it is to have so many people working for her on tour but not have her own agency or freedom. She also highlighted the fact that she can’t see her partner at her home or choose whether to have a child as part of the current conservatorship.
The singer concluded:
I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. And I’m tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so.
And that’s all I wanted to say to you. Thank you so much for letting me speak to you today.
The full statement of Britney Spears can be accessed here.
Topics: Music, Britney Spears, Conservatorship, Now