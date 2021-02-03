The Game Gets Brutally Roasted For Saying He’s Better Rapper Than Kendrick Lamar
The Game made some serious claims about his ability on Clubhouse with Glasses Malone and Crooked and the internet has now duly roasted the rapper.
The Game found significant success with his first couple of records after bursting on to the scene 16 years ago. While he’s still popular, many wouldn’t consider him amongst the best rappers around today.
Nonetheless, The Game has a different take and has claimed that he is a better rapper than the critically acclaimed Kendrick Lamar.
Speaking on Clubhouse with Glasses Malone and Crooked, The Game stated:
Can’t nobody in Compton outrap Game, n****. Can’t nobody in Compton outrap me. Kendrick my n****, Kendrick doing his sh*t. I love that n**** to death. I flew past Kendrick when that n**** was on foot, n****, in a Range Rover and showed him how to do this sh*t.
Don’t play. Don’t play with Game name. Compton, n****. Hardest n**** in Compton, rapping, lyricist, me. Any n**** that say any different, I’ll body him and any n**** he f*ck with.
The Game later mentioned that he had been drinking tequila and that he doesn’t normally brag like this, but that hasn’t stopped the internet from poking fun at the rapper.
It’s clear that the good kid, M.A.A.D city rapper is highly regarded by music listeners, but some have lept to the defence of The Game. The Game has managed to keep his relevance since his multi-platinum debut, and fans were keen to give the rapper some slack.
Whoever you prefer, it seems that the statement by The Game isn’t a challenge. Both have worked together on multiple occasions, and The Game has supported Lamar’s career as he progressed. With this in mind, it appears that The Game was simply keen to claim he has still got the musical skills after a career that spans the best part of two decades.
