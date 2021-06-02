unilad
The Kid LAROI Selects Some Classics For UNILAD’s Latest Rising Playlist

by : Charlie Cocksedge on : 02 Jun 2021 12:14
The Kid Laroi

Next up to curate our Rising playlist for UNILAD Sound and Apple Music is The Kid LAROI, Australia’s 17-year-old prodigy making waves on the scene.

Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, also known as The Kid LAROI, so far has tens of millions of views on YouTube, more than a billion streams on Spotify, and hit number three on the Billboard Top 200 with his mixtape F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE).

And if that wasn’t enough, The Kid recently made his late night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing his certified platinum single Without You. Not bad for someone yet to celebrate their 18th birthday.

Growing up in Australia and now based in Los Angeles, LAROI told Forbes that, even though ‘it kind of comes naturally’ for him, he does often ‘sit back sometimes and say, ‘Damn, this sh*t is crazy’,’ adding: ‘But I’ve kind of been wanting to do this my whole life, so it’s amazing to finally get the opportunity to do this because not a lot of people where I’m from get this kind of opportunity.’

Speaking about how he got the opportunity, it seems LAROI took matters into his own hands: ‘I would go and wait outside hotel rooms for big artists that were coming to town. I’d try to play my music and find different ways to meet them or get backstage.’ Eventually, the bold tactic paid off, and he got his music to Swae Lee, who was impressed with the plucky teenager.

Now, taking time out of his busy schedule, LAROI has curated a Rising playlist for UNILAD Sound. Featuring some classics from 2Pac, Drake and Kanye, to fresh cuts from G Herbo and Onefour, the mix offers an insight into the teenagers influences and aspirations.

Check it out:

Visit the UNILAD Sound curator page to listen to Certified, Rising, Dat New New and In the Zone playlists on Apple Music.

Featured Image Credit: thekidlaroi/Instagram

Topics: Music, Sound

 