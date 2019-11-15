The Killers Announce New Album ‘Imploding The Mirage’ And UK Tour

PA Images

It’s been a long time coming (can you believe it’s been two years since their last studio album was released?!) but The Killers have finally come back with a bang.

The rock band took to social media earlier today, November 15, to announce the title of their sixth album along with details of a stadium tour for next summer.

Entitled Imploding The Mirage, the album will arrive in spring 2020 – slightly before their biggest UK and Ireland tour to date – giving fans just enough time to memorise the lyrics so they can sing along to their heart’s content.

The band will tour all across the country and Ireland, calling at Falkirk, Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, London, Bristol, Coventry, Middlesbrough and Dublin, NME reports.

Starting on Thursday, May 28 in Falkirk and ending in Dublin on Tuesday, June 16, the tour will also see special guests Blossoms, Sam Fender and Manic Street Preachers take to the stage.

The Killers took to Twitter to make the announcement, writing:

Introducing IMPLODING THE MIRAGE. Preorder the album to get access to pre-sale tickets for our UK & Ireland Tour at the link below. Future musical teasing imminent.

The rock band, made up of members Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, and Ronnie Vannucci Jr., previously hinted they were working on a follow-up to 2017’s Wonderful, Wonderful by sharing a list of potential track names.

Names such as Blowback, Party People, When Dreams Run Dry, Dying Breed, Caution and Man + Woman all appeared on a whiteboard with ticks next to them, indicating they will feature on the finished record.

Other track titles featured on the list, which was posted to Instagram, included: Spirit of Mystery, My God, Running Towards, Fire + Bone, Just Can’t Quit and Mirage C’est La Vie.

Check out the picture below:

Speaking to NME earlier this year about the new album, Flowers said:

We’ve been in Utah doing it. That’s where I fell in love with music for the first time, so it’s interesting to be there again and hear some of that music with the geography matching the sensation. Some of that stuff is starting to resurface and a lot of that had to do with synthesiser music. It’s always been part of our DNA but it’s definitely creeping up.

Who else can’t wait?! If you want to hear their new music, tickets for the tour go on general sale on Friday, November 22 from 9am and will be available here.

