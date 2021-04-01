The Killers’ Mr. Brightside Breaks Record For 260 Consecutive Weeks In Top 100

TheKillersMusic/YouTube

The Killers have set a new record after Mr Brightside surpassed 260 weeks – or five full years – in the UK top 100 chart.

First released in 2004, Mr Brightside has proven its indie-pop anthem status and makes a regular appearance at parties and club nights.

In an announcement earlier today, April 1, Official Charts said no song in the UK had come close to remaining in the top 100 for as many weeks.

The strongest contender was Snow Patrol’s 2006 single Chasing Cars, which dropped out of the running at 166 weeks.

Mr Brightside lasted four weeks in the Top 100 upon initial release, but has re-entered the music charts around five years ago and stayed there ever since.

As per Official Charts, this year it has spent 11 of the first 12 weeks at number 78, which – as the company notes – is pretty impressive for a song that was released 17 years ago.

In the last year alone, the song has been streamed 65.2 million times, an average of 1.2 million plays a week.

In December 2018, the single earned The Killers a landmark one million sales, while it currently has a streaming tally of more than 281 million plays in the UK.

The band is set to go on tour in the UK in summer 2022. The tour had been scheduled to go ahead this year but was postponed due to coronavirus restrictions.

It’s good news for fans of Mr Brightside, as you still have plenty of time to grab a ticket.

In a statement released earlier this month, The Killers said: ‘UK and Ireland friends… We’re sorry, but there’s no way around this. These will be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you can still join us!’