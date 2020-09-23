The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Named Greatest Hip-Hop Album Of All Time Columbia/PA Images

The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill has just been named one of the greatest albums of all time by Rolling Stone.

Released in 1998 by Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records, the album was Hill’s debut and featured legendary collaborations with the likes of Mary J. Blige, John Legend and D’Angelo.

The Grammy-winning album was included on the publication’s prestigious list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, coming in at number 10 and securing the highest placement for a hip-hop album.

Hill wrote and produced the album, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and spawned such hits as Doo Wop (That Thing), Ex-Factor, and Everything Is Everything.

‘[I wanted to] write songs that lyrically move me and have the integrity of reggae and the knock of hip-hop and the instrumentation of classic soul,’ the singer said of her debut album, as Rolling Stone reports.

The publication said of the album:

Each song was driven by a clarity of vision and personal honesty that felt revelatory; in To Zion, she detailed her struggles as an ambitious professional and a new mom. Miseducation’s musical legacy is just as deep; at a time when pop was becoming increasingly slick and digitized in the go-go Nineties, here was an album that showed the commercial appeal of a rawer sound.

Despite originally being published in 2003, Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time was remade from scratch by the publication this year. ‘No list is definitive,’ the magazine explained. ‘Tastes change, new genres emerge, the history of music keeps being rewritten.’

Lauryn Hill Live At The BB&T Pavilion PA Images

So, the magazine decided to switch it up, collecting and tabulating Top 50 Albums lists from more than 300 artists, producers, critics and music-industry figures, including radio programmers and label heads such as Atlantic Records CEO Craig Kallman.

The final list includes Beyoncé, Bob Marley, Prince, Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse, the Wu-Tang Clan and many more, with Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On taking the top spot. The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds came a close second, while Joni Mitchell’s Blue finished third.

Other hip-hop artists who made the top 30 were Kanye West with My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, something Rolling Stone described as ‘the 21st century’s most awe-inspiring hip-hop masterpiece’ while placing it in 17th place. Kendrick Lamar’ To Pimp a Butterfly came in at 19, while The Notorious B.I.G’s Ready to Die was 22nd.

Marvin Gaye Wikimedia

Wu-Tang Clan’s Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) followed close on their heels at number 27, while D’Angelo’s Voodoo came 28th. Dr. Dre’s The Chronic just made the top 40 in 37th place, while Outkast missed out with their third album, Aquemini, which was ranked 49th.

Although it was only released in 2016, Beyoncé’s Lemonade is the most recent entry in the top 40, ranking at No. 32 with the publication describing it as the artist’s ‘most expansive and personal statement’.

Not only did Hill’s top 10 album make it the greatest hip-hop album of all time, according to Rolling Stone, but it made the artist one of only two women to make the top 10, the other being Joni Mitchell with Blue. What an achievement, and what an album.