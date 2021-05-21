The Notorious B.I.G. Fans Celebrate His Game-Changing Rap Career On His 49th Birthday

TheNotoriousBig/Instagram

Notorious B.I.G fans have taken to social media to celebrate the late rapper’s 49th birthday.

The rapper, real name Christopher Wallace, made waves in the rap industry in the 90s, and has long been credited one of the biggest and influential names in the genre, known for hit songs such as Hypnotize, Sky’s the Limit, Gimme the Loot and Mo Money Mo Problems.

While many of his fans hoped he’d go on to have a long career, Biggie’s life was tragically cut short at the age of 24 after he was shot and killed in drive-by shooting in 1997.

Now, on what would have been his 49th birthday, fans of the legendary rapper are paying their respects. One name in the rap world that has paid tribute to the late Hypnotize rapper – the man who helped propel Biggie into the mainstream all those years ago – is P Diddy, who dubbed today, May 21, as ‘B.I.G day’.

Back in November, Diddy said that ‘nobody had come close’ to Biggie since his death, and dubbed him ‘the greatest of all time’. His comments came in the wake of Wallace being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

He said at the time, ‘Nobody has come close to the way Biggie sounds, to the way he raps, to the frequency that he hits. Tonight we are inducting the greatest rapper of all time into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Notorious B.I.G. representing Brooklyn, New York, we up in here!’

Other fans of Wallace also took to social media. One person wrote, ‘Today’s the birthday of one of the most influential rappers of all time. Listening to his bangers right now and he was just so good. Happy Birthday Legend, Notorious B.I.G,’ while another fan tweeted, ‘Also today is Notorious B.I.G’s 49th birthday. IMO, one of the greatest in hip-hop circles with a remarkable easy going flow, real sneak disser with Jamaican roots btw. Paved way for many to do what he did.’

Someone else said, ‘Happy 49th birthday to Notorious B.I.G!! American rapper & songwriter, East Coast Finest! Best know for distinctive laid back lyrical delivery. “It was all a dream!” R.I.P.’

Another Biggie fan wrote, ‘A heartfelt Happy Birthday to one of the best hip hop artist that ever lived Christopher George Latore Wallace, better known by his stage names The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls, or simply Biggie.’