The Wanted’s Tom Parker Emotionally Reveals He ‘Doesn’t Know What Future Holds’

Channel 4

Speaking in his emotional new Channel 4 documentary, The Wanted’s Tom Parker has revealed he ‘doesn’t know what the future holds’.

Airing last night, October 10, Inside My Head follows Parker, 33, as he and his family contend with his recent cancer diagnosis.

Advert 10

Last October, at the age of 32, Parker was told he had an inoperable glioblastoma, a highly aggressive brain tumour. Following his first round of treatment, Parker’s condition currently remains stable, and he’s looking to make the best of his difficult situation.

Parker appears in the feature-length documentary alongside his wife Kelsey and their two young children, two-year-old daughter Aurelia and seven-month-old son Bodhi.

The documentary follows Parker as he prepares to reunite with his bandmates from The Wanted for the first time in five years, ahead of a special Stand Up To Cancer performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Advert 10

Speaking candidly about his prognosis, Parker admitted:

It’s so hard to think about the future. I don’t want to know. I don’t think you know how you feel about death until you’re faced with it. Am I going to die? That’s the most important question.

Parker also opened up about the challenges he and his family have faced over the past year, revealing that he spent ‘three months of last year just laying in that bed’. ‘There was just so much to contend with. You’re not just dealing with cancer, you’re dealing with how other people can treat you,’ he said. ‘There’s so much running through my mind. I don’t want people to treat me differently because I’ve got something.’

Advert 10

Many viewers were left deeply moved by Parker’s story, with fellow bandmate Nathan Sykes describing Inside My Head as being ‘one of the most powerful documentaries I’ve ever seen’.

Another viewer confessed they needed ‘a whole towel to wipe the tears away’, praising Parker for being ‘so inspirational and a role model to all’.

Advert 10

The documentary also saw the Parker family receive some much longed-for hopeful news. During a doctors appointment, Parker learned that his tumour was stable, and potentially shrinking, spurring him on to continue defying the odds.

Inside My Head first aired as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer programming on Sunday, 10 October, and can now be streamed on All 4.