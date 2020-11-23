The Weeknd Accepts Award With Face Covered In Bandages
The Weeknd left viewers momentarily concerned when he appeared on stage at the American Music Awards with a face full of bandages, but thankfully there’s no need to worry about him.
The Canadian singer won awards for Favourite Soul/R&B Album, Artist and Song at the event, where his smart, clean black shirt and tie starkly contrasted his apparently battered and bruised face.
He wore bandages over his forehead and under his chin, his nose was strapped and taped as if it had been broken and his eyes were surrounded with purple rings.
Though concerning, this isn’t a particularly new look for The Weeknd, who appeared with similar face injuries in the music video for Blinding Lights, during a Saturday Night Live performance and during the VMAs in August.
The singer, who is ironically known for his track Can’t Feel My Face, donned the bandages as part of a promotional look for his latest album After Hours, which was released earlier this year.
He revealed to Esquire that his track Blinding Lights is about drunk driving, suggesting his bandaged face is somewhat of a warning about the kind of injuries you could sustain from taking such a risk.
The singer explained:
Blinding Lights’ [is about] how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights.
But nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely. I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is.
Though his appearance at the AMAs did leave people asking questions, most people appear to be wise to his new look now, prompting a whole range of comparison memes between The Weeknd and various other famous, heavily bandaged faces.
While his face didn’t look like it was having a good time, I’m sure his awards made up for it!
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via sto[email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read