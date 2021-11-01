unilad
The Weeknd Becomes The Godfather In Unrecognisable Halloween Costume

by : Cameron Frew on : 01 Nov 2021 08:04
The Weeknd Becomes The Godfather In Unrecognisable Halloween CostumeAlamy/Paramount Pictures/All Star Picture Library

The Weeknd ‘won Halloween’ after dressing up as Marlon Brando’s The Godfather.

Some people put minimum effort into costumes, like buying a Scream mask and a black sheet, or using the clothes you already own that are somewhat similar to a movie or TV character. Others go the extra mile, investing in accessories, makeup and crafts to create the perfect spooky fit.

Alas, there’s only so much us normies can do without professional help. The Weeknd has the benefit of makeup masterminds behind the scenes – this year, he clearly made them an offer they couldn’t refuse.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, revealed his incredible Halloween effort on Twitter, dressing up as Don Vito Corleone from The Godfather, originally brought to life by Marlon Brando. ‘The don is coming,’ he wrote alongside the photos, which have racked up more than 80,000 likes.

‘I swear, rich people during Halloween be having the best time and costumes,’ one user reacted. ‘Bruh this is very cool,’ another wrote. ‘Abel when it comes to music and Halloween costumes.. he don’t miss. I thought last year’s Nutty Professor was good but now you just one upped yourself,’ a third tweeted.

The Weeknd never messes around when it comes to Halloween: last year he dressed up as The Nutty Professor; on another year, he looked unrecognisable as Jack Nicholson’s Joker; and in 2018, alongside Bella Hadid, he basically became Beetlejuice.

‘No one does Halloween like Abel,’ another wrote. ‘Bro ain’t ever miss,’ another added. ‘You be out doing yourself every year wtf,’ a sixth tweeted.

Topics: Film and TV, halloween, Music, Now, The Weeknd

