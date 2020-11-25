unilad
The Weeknd Brands Grammys ‘Corrupt’ As He’s Snubbed In All Categories

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 25 Nov 2020 07:44
The Weeknd has accused the Grammys of being ‘corrupt’ after he was snubbed from the nominations, which were announced on Tuesday, November 24.

The musician is reported to have been involved in tense talks with Grammy organisers, over whether he could perform at both the Super Bowl and the awards ceremony.

Now, it seems as though the bitter talks, in which the Grammys finally agreed to let him do both, could have cost him his nominations.

‘The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency,’ he wrote on Tuesday night.

The Can’t Feel My Face singer didn’t receive a single nomination, despite the fact that his track Blinding Lights is the longest-running top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 in history, with an impressive record of 40 weeks.

The Grammys and the Super Bowl are one week apart in February of next year, however TMZ reports that Grammy bosses desperately wanted exclusivity on The Weeknd’s performance.

A number of other chart-topping artists also failed to make nominations, including Pop Smoke, Roddy Rich and Lil Baby, who are all Black hip-hop artists.

Harvey Mason jr, Recording Academy’s interim boss issued a statement in response to The Weeknd’s complaints, saying he can ‘empathise’ with the musician.

‘We understand that the Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated. I was surprised and can empathise with what he’s feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone’s admiration,’ he told Rolling Stone.

‘We would have loved to have him also perform on the Grammystage the weekend before the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, every year, there are fewer nominations than the number of deserving artists.’

He added:

To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process. All Grammy nominees are recognised by the voting body for their excellence, and we congratulate them all.

The Weeknd hasn’t publicly responded to the comments made by Mason.

