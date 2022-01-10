unilad
The Weeknd Fans Convinced New Track Is Dissing Ex Bella Hadid

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 10 Jan 2022 13:11
The Weeknd Fans Convinced New Track Is Dissing Ex Bella HadidAlamy

Fans of The Weeknd have been sent into a frenzy over the possibility that lyrics from his new album are referring to former girlfriend Bella Hadid. 

On Friday, January 7, the 31-year-old, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, released his new album, Dawn FM. 

However, fans were quick to spot a potential dig within lyrics featured in the song Here We Go… Again, which they thought could relate to the Canadian’s singer’s previous relationship with 25-year-old Bella.

The Weeknd Possible Song Lyric The Weeknd - Alamy Alamy

Hadid and The Weeknd had an on-off relationship from 2015 before they finally called it quits in August 2019, MyImperfectLife reports.

The suggestive lyrics in Here We Go… Again state:

Your girlfriend’s tryna pair you with somebody more famous

But instead you ended up with someone so basic, faceless

Someone to take your pictures and frame it.

The youngest Hadid sister is now going out with an art director named Marc Kalman, who fans believe is the person being referenced to in the lyrics as ‘basic’ and ‘faceless’, News.com.au reports.

One fan noted, ‘Psychoanalyzing The Weeknd’s new album and seeing if any song is abt Bella Hadid.’

Another wrote:

Imagine having theweeknd still pining after you, three years broken up a second time. Bella Hadid just be doing it like that.

A third commented, ‘It’s the way The Weeknd writes all his songs about Bella Hadid.’

Moreover, alongside appearing to throw shade at Hadid’s new beau, fans are convinced that the song may also confirm rumours surrounding who The Weeknd himself is dating.

Over recent months, there has been speculation that the 31-year-old is currently dating Angelina Jolie.

The lyrics read:

And my new girl, she a movie star

My new girl, she a movie star

I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell

But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts

‘Cause baby girl, she a movie star

Baby girl, she a movie star

I told myself that I’d never fall

But here we go again.

The duo first fuelled dating rumours back in June 2021 when they were spotted leaving an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica together.

Dawn FM features 16 tracks and features narration from none other than Jim Carrey, as well as guest appearances from the likes of Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator.

