The Weeknd Has Just Cancelled His Entire World Tour

Fans have been left disappointed following the announcement that The Weeknd has cancelled his planned world tour.

Like most major events scheduled over the past 18 months, the After Hours tour had already been postponed several times as a result of Covid-19 restrictions before being finally cancelled this week, with several of the countries set to be visited by the Blinding Lights singer still enforcing limitations on mass gatherings.

In a statement posted to social media, The Weeknd made no mention of the pandemic, instead saying that ‘due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums.’

He told fans who had bought tickets for the cancelled shows that they would be automatically refunded and given priority access for tickets sales for the upcoming stadium tour, with dates and venues yet to be announced.

While some fans are excited at the promise of a bigger show next summer, many have taken to social media to express their annoyance at the decision to automatically cancel tickets, with one person tweeting, ‘Nah Abel. I’ve been holding onto these VIP for like 2 years. You’re not taking these from me. Just move the date & let current ticket holders use their ticket on the new dates.’

‘Bro wtf I had third row,’ another fan wrote, with several others similarly complaining that they had bought good seats and would now be forced to pay more money for a worse view, describing the decision as a ‘cash grab.’

However many fans outside of North America were excited by the news, with The Weeknd revealing in his post that he’d be adding new dates in Africa, South America and the Middle East.