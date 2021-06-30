unilad
The Weeknd Is Making An HBO Series

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 30 Jun 2021 08:35
The Weeknd Is Making An HBO Seriestheweeknd/Instagram/PA

While you’d think The Weeknd would be too busy breaking records with his music, apparently the singer also has time to make a TV series.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, isn’t just sitting on the side lines for the upcoming series; he’ll be writing, producing and starring in it.

Reza Fahim and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson will be the show’s co-creators.

The Weeknd (PA)PA Images

Named The Idol, the series will be for HBO and will be based on a female singer who starts a relationship with a Los Angeles club owner, who’s also the leader of a cult.

It’s believed that the Save Your Tears singer will be playing the role of the club owner, Vulture reports, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Tesfaye shared the news of the show on his Instagram by sharing a screenshot of Variety’s article. He simply captioned the post, ‘The Idol @HBO’.

People have since expressed their excitement for the new series, with Jonah Hill commenting a fire emoji on the singer’s post.

The Weeknd (PA)PA Images

Meanwhile, a fan of The Weeknd‘s wrote, ‘Already dominating the music industry so coming to dominate the TV industry too.’

Another person said, ‘Big moves, you were made for this,’ as a third person commented, ‘Oh this sh*t gonna be fire [sic].’

While it’s thought this will be the singer’s first writing and producing gig, it won’t be the first time he’s acted. Tesfaye recently featured in Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems, in which he played himself.

