The Weeknd Is Most Listened To Artist For Having Sex, Study Confirms

When it comes to getting down and jiggy with it, everyone has their own ideas on how to set the mood.

Some people like lighting candles, while others prefer to indulge in an aphrodisiac. But most of us, it seems, are listening to a bit of The Weeknd while we do the no pants dance.

Yep, I think everyone would agree that the right playlist is an essential part of creating the perfect atmosphere for a bit of the four-legged foxtrot. And, it turns out The Weeknd has taken the top spot for the artist people most enjoy having sex to. I mean, what a career achievement.

Hands up, who has been getting down and dirty while performing an up close and personal rendition of The Weeknd’s I Feel It Coming.

Unsurprisingly, The Weeknd is in good company, with Trey Songz, Usher, Drake and the Birthday Sex king Jeremih joining him in the top five artists for ‘making love’ to.

In sixth place is the top reigning female, bad gal RiRi, closely followed by Beyoncé, Miguel, Two Feet and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

However, it seems as though The Weeknd just can’t help but get those sexual juices flowing, as the 30-year-old also ranked as the top artist whose music is great to masturbate to. Again, there has got to be some kind of trophy for that.



Perhaps anyone who has ever since Fifty Shades of Grey (admit it, we all have), will forever associate The Weeknd with the soundtrack title Earned It, and all the naughty goings on of Mr Grey and Anastasia Steele.

The list, which features the results from a survey of Spotify users by lingerie brand Pour Moi, found that people also loved doing the five-finger knuckle shuffle (or the ménage à moi) to Divinyls, Post Malone, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and the 17th century German composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

Also in the top 10, were Drake, Kanye West, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey and even Green Day.



What a f*cking line up – literally.

Meanwhile, the most popular individual songs for lust-and-thrust are RiRi’s Sex With Me (no prizes for figuring that one out), and I Touch Myself by Divinyls. Come on, guys. Let’s get a little more creative next time?

At the end of the day, you’ve got to do whatever you’ve got to do to help you along your way to pleasure town. You do you, ya bunch of horndogs.