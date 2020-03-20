The Weeknd Just Dropped A New Album Breaking Billie Eilish's Record XO/Republic/PA Images

The Weeknd is back with a new album and he’s managed to break a world record before it was even officially released.

Advert

After Hours marks the fourth studio album from the Canadian singer and features the likes of number one single Blinding Light and Heartless.

It’s available to download as of today, March 20, but a huge number of excited fans made sure to get their purchases in early, and as a result After Hours has broken the all-time record for pre-adds on Apple Music.

Pre-adds are Apple Music’s version of a pre-order, allowing listeners to register their interest in the album ahead of its release and making sure they get access to it the moment it’s dropped worldwide.

Advert

The previous record was held by Billie Eilish for her debut 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? that achieved 800,000 pre-adds worldwide on Apple Music.

However, The Weeknd smashed Billie’s record by surpassing 975,000 pre-adds globally, according to Music Business Worldwide.

You can listen to After Hours on Soundcloud:

The singer spoke to CR Fashion Book about the new album in February, explaining he presents a new side of himself in After Hours.

He commented:

I feel confident with where I’m taking this [new] record. There’s also a very committed vision and character being portrayed and I get to explore a different side of me that my fans have never seen.

The fact it’s already breaking records proves the new album is welcomed by fans, and if the pre-adds are anything to go by it looks like After Hours will be a big success!

Advert