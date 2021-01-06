The Weeknd Shows Off Botox Prosthetics After Accepting Award With Face Covered In Bandages The Weeknd/YouTube/zeugirdorarual/Twitter

The Weeknd has sported some distinctive looks in recent years, but in his latest music video, the artist has taken on a very different look altogether.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has been topping the charts for a number of years now, but has taken a more transformative approach to his art in recent years.

For example, while accepting the award for Favourite Album – Soul/R&B at the AMAs in November, he appeared onstage with his face covered in bandages, in what most thought was a nod to his song Blinding Lights, which is about drink driving.

However, the new appearance may be part of a greater narrative, as a new music video for Save Your Tears shows Tesfaye covered in botox-esque prosthetics.

Check out the unique music video for Save Your Tears below:

The music video has the 30-year-old singer in his signature red suit, and it shows the artist forcing his audience to press a gun against his head. At the end of the video, The Weeknd pulls the trigger and confetti comes out. While this is a dramatic ending, it is the prosthetics that the artist is wearing which is drawing the most attention in the video.

It turns out that this prosthetic face has been developed by Prosthetic Renaissance, who took to Instagram to show pictures of how the look was developed over time.

While the artist has not discussed the deeper meaning behind his new appearance in the music video, Tesfaye has frequently applied layered messages in their outfits and looks.

Talking to Esquire, The Weeknd explained the importance of his bandaged appearance in Blinding Lights:

‘Blinding Lights’ [is about] how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights. But nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely. I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is.

With this in mind, it will be interesting to see what deeper meaning the botox-inspired prosthetic appearance has, and whether The Weeknd will keep sporting it in public appearances. In terms of creating interest in the new music video, the prosthetics appear to have already done their job, but there will probably be a more nuanced message to be uncovered in the future.

