The Weeknd Slams ‘Corrupt’ Grammys In Explosive New Interview Explaining His Boycott
The Weeknd has slammed the ‘corrupt’ Grammy Awards in an explosive new interview explaining his boycott.
On Friday, April 30, the Grammys’ governing body voted to change its nominating process, and will no longer be using anonymous expert committees to pick artists for the final ballot in a variety of categories.
Going forward, the categories will now reportedly be ‘determined by a majority, peer-to-peer vote of voting members of the Recording Academy’, a decision many believe to be influenced by The Weeknd’s outspoken criticism of the process.
The 31-year-old singer-songwriter has previously spoken out about having been shut out of the awards ceremony despite the phenomenal success of his recent album After Hours, with his track Blinding Lights being the most-streamed single of the year.
Despite having inspired this recent rule change with his criticism, The Weeknd has now stated that he will continue boycotting the Grammys, and that he won’t be submitting any music for consideration going forward.
Speaking with Variety, The Weeknd explained:
The trust has been broken for so long between the Grammy organization and artists that it would be unwise to raise a victory flag.
However, he did go on to concede that the rule change is indeed ‘an important start’:
I think the industry and public alike need to see the transparent system truly at play for the win to be celebrated, but it’s an important start.
I remain uninterested in being a part of the Grammys, especially with their own admission of corruption for all these decades. I will not be submitting in the future.
In a separate statement given to The New York Times, The Weeknd said:
Even though I won’t be submitting my music, the Grammys’ recent admission of corruption will hopefully be a positive move for the future of this plagued award and give the artist community the respect it deserves with a transparent voting process.
In a separate interview with Variety on Friday, April 30, interim Grammy chief Harvey Mason Jr. stated that he had been trying to eliminate the committees for months before The Weeknd was snubbed.
Mason reportedly declined to speculate whether or not the controversy surrounding the snub impacted the final decision, which was put through via a vote from 44 members of the Academy’s trustee board.
