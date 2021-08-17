The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights Just Broke An All-Time Billboard Chart Record

PA/NFL/Twitter

Blinding Lights by The Weeknd has broken an all-time record on the Billboard Hot 100.

First released on November 29, 2019, as the second single from his After Hours album, Blinding Lights is still regularly playing in pubs, clubs, gyms, shopping centres and circulating people’s playlists every day.

The infectious tune was a huge success from the moment it dropped, topping the Hot 100 for four weeks, becoming the song with the most weeks spent in the top five, top 10, top 20, top 40 and top 100 on the chart, in addition to being the first to hold a top 10 spot for an entire year.

Blinding Lights also topped the Canadian Hot 100 and charts in the UK and 31 other countries. It’s easily The Weeknd’s most successful song to date, sitting as the second-most streamed song of all time on Spotify and the fastest song in its history to reach two million streams. It was streamed nearly 1.6 billion times in 2020 alone.

On the most recent Billboard Hot 100 chart, dated August 21, Blinding Lights is still sitting at number 18.

Previously, Imagine Dragons’ Radioactive was the longest-charting song on the Hot 100, after sitting on it for 87 weeks. With 88 weeks under its belt, Blinding Lights is now the record-holder – and its reign is set to continue, possibly even to the two-year mark.

Despite its success, The Weeknd didn’t receive any Grammy nominations at last year’s ceremony. ‘I have three Grammys, which mean nothing to me now… it’s just that this happened, and I’m down to get in front of the fire, as long as it never happens again. I suck at giving speeches anyways. Forget awards shows,’ he said, also describing the snub as an ‘attack.’