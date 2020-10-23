The Weeknd’s Decapitated Head Is Stitched Onto Stripper’s Body In Gruesome New Video

The Weeknd The Weeknd/YouTube

The Weeknd has revealed the gruesome new music video for his track Too Late and it’s certainly very much in keeping with the current Halloween season.

The video begins with two women driving along after having had some sort of mysterious plastic surgery, discussing the procedure with great enthusiasm. Once the camera pans in, we see their heads completely covered in bandages, and things proceed to get stranger from there.

Advert

The car stops abruptly as the pair spot The Weeknd’s decapitated head lying in the road. Their reactions are more of disgust and annoyance than concern, with one woman raging, ‘oh my god. How rude!’

You can watch the stomach churning music vid for yourself below:

Rather than becoming horrified upon realising who the beheading victim is, the friends are completely starstruck, claiming that The Weeknd is ‘so hot’ and ‘perfect’, despite missing the rest of his body.

Advert

Driving off with the head, the two increasingly creepy fans show a little bit too much enthusiasm for ‘meeting’ their hero.

While many of us would hopefully have alerted the police at this stage, the girls take the head back to the sunlit pool of their palatial mansion, where they lick and kiss it in a truly quite disturbing way.

This is itself would be gory enough for even the most heavy metal of music vids. However, things reach serious horror movies vibes when the women hire a stripper for the sole purpose of killing and decapitating him, before stitching The Weeknd’s head to his corpse.

Advert

This is the latest creepy vid in The Weeknd’s After Hours series, and follows Until I Bleed Out and In Your Eyes.