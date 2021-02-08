BBC

The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show featured an army of freaky bandaged dancers.

The Canadian artist, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, headlined the show completely solo, despite rumours he was due to be joined by Daft Punk, who featured on Starboy and I Feel It Coming.

However, the absence of the beloved musical duo took absolutely nothing away from The Weeknd’s performance, earning praise online for its creativity and uniqueness – especially for the bandaged dancers.

While he originally appeared on-stage alone, soon it opened up with a bright, golden glow. The Weeknd walked inside and was eventually joined by a legion of bandaged dancers in red coats – some have compared them to the young tethered boy in Jordan Peele’s Us, Goodbye Mommy‘s mum and the Court of Owls.

They joined him out on the pitch, swarming the stadium and bringing the spectacle roaring to life as he performed his Spotify-smashing hit Blinding Lights.

Discussing the use of bandages for his After Hours character, he told Variety: ‘The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.’

One user wrote: ‘The Weeknd’s halftime performance will undoubtedly go down as one of the best in Super Bowl history, Abel delivered in every aspect. Vocals, visuals and stage presence were perfect. He gave us a cinematic experience that will be remembered for a long time. I’M SO DAMN PROUD !!!’

Prior to the halftime performance, The Weeknd said: ‘Due to COVID and for the safety of the players and the workers we kind of built the stage within the stadium and we’re also using the field as well but we wanted to kind of do something that we’ve never done before.’

He added: ‘So we built the stage in the stadium but I’m not gonna tell you anything else, because you’ll have to watch on Sunday.’