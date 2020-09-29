This Disney Parody Of WAP Will Ruin Your Childhood Forever

As much I could care less about the song is how highly I respect the dedication of whoever put this together. You have to understand how many movies they went through to find footage. I saw Oliver and Company, The Rescuers, Fantasia, and Robin Hood in there.

This is not a one day thing. This had to take almost a week and I can guarantee their eyes were burned from the sheer amount of footage they had to watch, clip, and seamlessly piece together to accomplish this. It’s insane dedication. Honestly, Disney needs to hire them.