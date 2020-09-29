This Disney Parody Of WAP Will Ruin Your Childhood Forever
WAP was undoubtedly the raunchiest song of the summer, with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion bringing us an explicit yet extraordinarily catchy track about female lubrication.
With its sex-positive message and gleefully filthy lyrics, WAP proved to be a smash hit, with the music video breaking YouTube’s record for the biggest ever 24-hour debut for an all-female collaboration.
The hit has since proven ripe for humorous tributes, with parodies from everyone from James Corden to Biffy Clyro. It was only going to be a matter of time before we saw a Disney-themed tribute.
Now the YouTubers behind Schizzel Productions have released a gloriously NSFW mash-up of the WAP video, using clips from innocent Disney classics such as The Aristocats, Cars, The Little Mermaid and Robin Hood.
Directed by Melissa Scultz and edited by Jonathan Schultz, this new video features various scenes from some of your most beloved Disney movies, reframing them in such a way that you won’t be able to watch them in the same way again.
Syncing up a little too perfectly with the lyrics, we see soggy cats get licked in The Lion King, and the walking mop and bucket from Fantasia taking on a whole new meaning. It’s also uncanny how much the Disney Princesses’ palace resembles the WAP house.
You can watch the parody for yourself below:
Many people have since taken to the comments section to praise the startling accuracy of the parody, while lamenting over how they will never be able to look at Pinocchio’s nose in quite the same way again.
One person commented:
And there my childhood has been ruined in three minutes and sixteen seconds…
Another impressed individual said:
As much I could care less about the song is how highly I respect the dedication of whoever put this together. You have to understand how many movies they went through to find footage. I saw Oliver and Company, The Rescuers, Fantasia, and Robin Hood in there.
This is not a one day thing. This had to take almost a week and I can guarantee their eyes were burned from the sheer amount of footage they had to watch, clip, and seamlessly piece together to accomplish this. It’s insane dedication. Honestly, Disney needs to hire them.
The original video was swiftly taken down for copyright reasons, but it has since been uploaded through another channel.
An absolute masterpiece of editing, it will be a long while before I can watch any of these films again without the words ‘It’s goin’ in dry and it’s comin’ out soggy’ going through my mind…
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Cardi B, Disney, Disney Parody, Megan Thee Stallion, Music, Now, parody, WAP
Creditsirie musik studios/YouTube
irie musik studios/YouTube