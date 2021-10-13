TikTok Becomes The Best Place To Discover Unsigned Artists

UNILAD

The internet has many uses, and in the music industry, it can be an endless source for discovering unsigned artists.

There’s nothing quite like the rush you get from potentially finding the next big artist. The hard part is knowing where to look!

Fortunately, we’ve got the cheat codes that will help you find the best unsigned artists to show off to your friends.

Despite the pandemic’s devastating effect on music venues over the last two years, artists all over the UK have been able to take control of their musical prowess by singing their own originally written songs for audiences of millions. The place this has been happening most frequently? TikTok.

The rise of TikTok has allowed for unsigned and independent artists to be seen and heard by the masses, with many releasing their own EP and singles independently, fuelled by their success on the app and their dedicated fan base.

Although it’s ‘much cooler’ to find undiscovered artists yourself, we’ve given you a little push in the right direction and compiled a list of four artists to check out! All unsigned, independent from labels, producing their own music and taking TikTok by storm.

First up, V.I.C – @hellovicco: The 22-year-old rapper, who freestyles from his university bedroom, has over 320K followers on TikTok. V.I.C went viral with his covers of Dave’s Funky Friday and Location, Dixie D’Amelio’s Be Happy as well as his own Dear Mr. Prime Minister series.

AIDÁN – @bonjouraidan: AIDÁN, a South London singer-songwriter, who was born to an Irish mum and Nigerian dad, writes and co-produces all of his songs which are soon to be released. He hopes to showcase his various influences within these tracks.

Flossie – @flo55ie: Flossie writes songs from her London bedroom. Her Bedroom Demos EP has just been released on July 2, starting with the track Moon River. She is known on TikTok for butterfly prawns.

Louis III – @louisiiiofficial: Louis III is half St Lucian / half German singer-songwriter from Croydon. He quickly becoming known for his genre fluid storytelling, whether on hits like dance-duo Sigma’s Anywhere or his viral ‘other perspective’ re-writes on TikTok.

Go check them out on TikTok!