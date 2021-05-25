TikToker Uses Art Degree To Prove Italy Eurovision Winner Was Not Doing Drugs

@_theiconoclass/TikTok/PA Images

A TikToker has used her renaissance art history degree to prove the lead singer of Italy’s winning Eurovision act wasn’t doing drugs.

Damiano David, a member of Måneskin, was the talk of social media after the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, May 22, after footage emerged of him seemingly leaning on a table and making a motion with his head. People accused him of snorting cocaine, sparking an investigation by broadcasters.

However, as the clip circulated, one TikToker put her education to use and proved he did no such thing. This corroborates evidence shown in a negative drug test and a recent statement from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).



Mary McGillivray (@_theiconoclass), a 25-year-old from Melbourne, used her degree in renaissance art history to show how David wasn’t doing any drugs, and it was just an optical illusion that made him like he might have done. Her video has since been viewed more than 3.3 million times.

‘People have been saying it looks he was enjoying some Snow White in this clip, but he says he was just looking at broken glass at his feet,’ she says. ‘The table is glass and is obscured by this ice bucket. But if we map the plane of objects on this table, we can clearly see that his nose is far above the table.’

If you look, you’ll see bottles and other objects below the point David is allegedly snorting from. ‘Therefore the angles and the heights don’t match up, and he could not be sniffing some fairy dust. I’m putting my art history rep on the line and I will die on this hill,’ Mary says.

David took part in a voluntary drug test following the event, alongside his fellow band members, which came back negative. ‘No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed. We are alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band,’ the EBU said in a statement.

‘We wish to congratulate Måneskin once again and wish them huge success. We look forward to working with our Italian member Rai on producing a spectacular Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year,’ it added.

Following the ceremony, David told a press conference: ‘Thomas broke a glass… I don’t use drugs. Please guys, do not say that. Don’t say that really. No cocaine please, do not say that.’

In an Instagram post ahead of their tests, the band also wrote: ‘We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine. We are ready to get tested.’