Timbaland Lost 130lbs After ‘Dreaming Death Was Near’ During Battle With Addiction

Timbaland PA/dzandertraining/Instagram

I’m currently trying to dredge up some fitness motivation – lost somewhere after my initial early January optimism – and my main aim is really to feel comfier wearing jeans.

But perhaps I need a more dramatic motivation to get me out running on cold, foggy mornings; something that will get me up and about like I’m jogging away from the Grim Reaper himself.

Famed producer Timbaland has opened up about how he is pushing himself to reach his wellness goals and his own motivation is pretty damn terrifying.

Timbaland – real name Timothy Mosley – has been on an all round health kick in recent times, overcoming his pill habit and working to get his body and mind in tip-top condition. And absolutely good on him.

As reported by Men’s Health, Timbaland’s painkiller addiction had left him feeling ‘foggy’ and ‘dull’, leading to him piling on the pounds and developing prediabetes.

He knew something had to change, and was frightened into turning his life around after experiencing a terrifying nightmare about his own death.

Speaking about his newfound healthy lifestyle with Men’s Health the 47-year-old music industry legend opened up about what pushed him to address his addiction to painkillers:

I had a dream that death was near. I saw myself with a white face.

Check out Timbaland pursuing his commendable fitness goals below:

Timbaland slowly weened himself off prescription pills, a process he has since described as being one of the ‘toughest things’ he’s ever experienced. He also hit the gym, with the goal of shedding the pounds.

First entering the gym at a reported 350 pounds, Timbaland was unfamiliar with exercise and suffered from lots of aches and pains. Plagued with ‘glute and hamstring deficiencies’, he was also hunched over from lack of exercise.

However, his new fitness regime has paid off and he has lost a remarkable amount of weight since his journey began. Timbaland is now 100 pounds lighter and the difference is palpable.

David Alexander – the co-owner of DBC Fitness where Timbaland currently works out – told Men’s Health:

He has a no-quit mentality. He understands that this is his new life. It’s not something that’s going to go away in three months. And he’s committed. Tim is one of the most mentally strong guys out there.

Genuinely inspiring to see the difference fitness can make to a person’s life if they have the determination. Well done Timbaland!