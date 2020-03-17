unilad
Tinie Tempah Admits He Turned Into A ‘Monster’ At Height Of Fame

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 17 Mar 2020 13:51
British rapper Tinie Tempah has been out of the music scene for some time, and on the eve of his new single dropping, he explained why

This month marks a decade since the rapper’s song Pass Out hit number one, and the 31-year-old – who has now dropped Tempah from his stage name – has spoken out about the immense pressure he felt to continue to make hit songs.

The rapper, whose real name is Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu, even went as far as describing himself as a ‘monster’ at the peak of his fame.

Tinie TempahTinie TempahPA Images

Speaking to The Sun, he spoke about how he felt after his songs kept topping the charts.

The Miami 2 Ibiza rapper said:

I just felt like, ‘Sh*t, man, I need to keep going, I’ve f*cking put my foot in it now. I got to keep going and it needs to get bigger and bigger and better and better’.

I probably turned into a bit of a monster for achieving what I set out to achieve and trying to better and top every single record that had come before.

I almost felt like, if that’s not the result I got, then I was going to get dropped or like I was gonna die or something. Or my mum was gonna be pissed.

Like, ‘Your last one was No1, why isn’t this one No1?’

Tinie TempahTinie TempahPA Images

So far in his career, Tinie has racked up an impressive seven UK number ones and 15 UK top 10 hits – so it’s understandable he felt pressure to keep doing well.

He peaked in the US charts at number 12 with his song Written In The Stars.

His last song Text From Your Ex was released back in 2017, and during his three-year break from music  he’s had the time to work on his new album as well as have a baby.

TinieTiniePA Images

Speaking of his career break, Tinie said:

I released my third album, and I was like, I want to take some time out.

Doing normal life things like having a baby, I realised that I am normal, I’m not a f*cking robot.

I guess it just allowed me to relax a bit and the blinkers are still very much on, that’s just the way I’m programmed.

But for me, this sound is very new. It’s very new for you to hear, but it’s not very new for me to make, if that makes sense.

If his new songs are anything like his previous work, I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what he has in store with his fourth album.

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: Celebrity, career, Fame, Music, The Sun, Tinie, Tinie Tempah

