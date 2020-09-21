Stop What You’re Doing, It’s The 21st Night Of September

21st night of september 1 ARC/Columbia Records

Do you remember the 21st night of September? And before you start, yes I know it’s currently September 21 so technically you can’t ‘remember’ something that’s happening right this second.

Obviously I’m not talking about this September 21 though – that would just be weird – and am of course instead talking about the legendary September by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Recorded way back when in September 1978 and released in November that same year, the song shot up to number one on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart, while also nabbing a number three spot on the UK Singles chart.

Thankfully, the song has remained just as iconic ever since:

Now, I’m not going to lie to you. I doubt we’ll be having as much fun as Maurice White and co. did in 1978, firstly because it’s a Monday and I’m envisioning most of us crashing on the sofa after a hard day’s graft as soon as we log off.

Secondly, and probably most importantly, it’s not really possible for most of us to dance the night away, unless we wanted to do so in the comfort of our own homes with only our families/pets for company which, to be honest with you, sounds quite dreamy.

But while the lyrics, ‘Our hearts were ringing / In the key that our souls were singing / As we danced in the night / Remember how the stars stole the night away,’ don’t really seem too plausible right now, I’m sure we can put our own spin on them to make this September 21 just as special as all those before us.

Even if we don’t fancy getting our groove on though, it’s clear the song still has significance even now, with fans taking to social media to commemorate today’s date.

Although many decided to simply sharing the song’s lyrics or its legendary music video, some realised they needed to do something much bigger to mark the date. ‘Just realised I need to make Monday plans bc going wild on the 21st night of September is the Rule,’ one person wrote.

Some even made memes out of the date, while others joked that ‘the 21st night of September is cancelled this year due to the ongoing global pandemic’.

No matter how you choose to celebrate – either with a meme or a dance-off with your dog – I think it’s fair to say the song is more than worthy of our attention, considering it has such a lasting legacy.

Well, what are you waiting for? I know you’re desperate to go play it on repeat.