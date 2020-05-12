Travis Barker Finally Settles The Blink-182 Pronunciation Debate Once And For All

There are certain questions that, throughout the course of history, we’ve just learned to accept we’ll never know the answers to.

For example, why oh why did the One Tree Hill writers have a dog eat Dan’s heart? Was there really not enough room on the door for Jack? And just how exactly do you pronounce X Æ A-12?

Another pronunciation that’s caused chaos is that of Blink-182, with fans of the band unsure whether to say, Blink ‘one eighty-two’ or simply Blink ‘one eight two’.

The debate around the band’s name isn’t a new one – in fact, it’s been around since Blink-182’s early days. It is one that finally has a resolution, however, after Travis Barker himself decided to clear things up once and for all on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Now, Corden first got involved in the debate around two years ago, when one of Barker’s team called the Brits out for pronouncing it Blink ‘one eight two’, while Americans say Blink ‘one eighty-two’.

Confused yet? Me too. Not to worry though, because Corden demanded an answer from Barker when he appeared on his show last week alongside Machine Gun Kelly, asking him once and for all how we’re supposed to pronounce it.

travis barker blink 182 The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Initially, the drummer said it kind of depended on where they were touring, saying: ‘I think when we’re over there [in the UK], we’re okay with people saying Blink ‘one eight two’, and in the States, it’s always been Blink ‘one eighty-two’. So I guess it’s just where we’re at. Like, when we’re in Europe or the UK, they’re always saying Blink ‘one eight two’.’

Corden was less than impressed with his explanation though, exclaiming: ‘But it is Blink ‘one eight two’. It’s not ‘one eighty-two’ because otherwise, you’d say Blink ‘one hundred and eighty-two’.’

Barker admitted this would sound ‘really weird’ before the host pressed him for an answer, to which he responded: ‘I guess, because the way you just explained it to me, it could be Blink ‘one eight two’.’

blink 182 pronunciation machine gun kelly The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Machine Gun Kelly, who up until this point had been sitting patiently waiting for Barker’s answer, seemed blown away by the musician’s compromise and remained firm that it should be Blink ‘one hundred and eighty-two’.

Basically, everyone still disagrees about how the band name should be pronounced and it looks like we always will do, regardless of what one of the actual band members says.

You do you, guys.