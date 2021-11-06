Travis Scott Concert: Footage Shows Singer Pausing Performance And Calling Security To Help Passed Out Fan

Apple Music/@Nia_TanyaMinaj8/Twitter

Footage from Travis Scott’s headline performance at Astroworld Festival shows the rapper briefly halting his set to call for help for a distressed fan as a deadly crush unfolded at the concert.

At least eight people were killed and dozens hospitalised after fans reportedly rushed to the front of the stage at the start of Scott’s set. The incident prompted Scott to pause his performance at least once as people in the crowd attempted to draw his attention to the situation.

In a clip taken from a livestream of the show on Apple Music, Scott can be seen high above the crowd on a raised platform at the end of a runway, with the rapper suddenly calling for the music to be stopped as he notices a fan in difficulty towards the front of the VIP section of the crowd.

‘We need some help, somebody’s passed out down here,’ Scott says, calling for fans around the person to ‘back up’ to allow security to reach them. The stoppage lasted for roughly a minute before Scott resumed the performance.

It’s not clear how many people were involved in the crowd surge, however Houston police have confirmed that as many as 300 festivalgoers were treated on site for minor injuries following the incident.

Footage posted to social media from those in the crowd shows several people trying to get Scott’s attention during the performance to alert him to fans in distress or passed out in the crowd. Many can be seen shouting at him and the stage security asking them to stop the show so those in trouble could get help. Distressing video taken at the scene appears to show medics performing CPR on some fans while the concert was still ongoing.

The remaining events at Astroworld Festival have been cancelled.