unilad
Advert

Travis Scott Concert: Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence After Festival Deaths

by : Hannah Smith on : 07 Nov 2021 09:51
Travis Scott Concert: Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence After Festival DeathsAlamy

Kylie Jenner has posted condolences to the victims of a crowd surge that killed at least eight people during a Travis Scott concert in Houston, Texas, on Friday, November 5.

Jenner, Scott’s on-and-off partner of four years, was in attendance at the show and was roundly criticised after Instagram stories posted by her clearly showing emergency vehicles attempted to reach distressed fans remained on her page for several hours after the tragedy became clear.

Advert

In a statement posted to Instagram, Jenner said she was ‘broken and devastated’ by the news, adding, ‘My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.’

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner (Alamy)Alamy

The 24-year-old also responded to the backlash facing her and Scott on social media, denying that either of them had been aware that a serious incident was unfolding until after the rapper’s set had ended.

‘I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,’ she wrote.

Advert

Jenner also added that Scott ‘cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.’

Kylie Jenner statement after Astroworld deaths (Instagram)@kyliejenner/Instagram

Scott himself had previously made a statement on social media, in which he described himself as ‘absolutely devastated’ and pledged to work with the city to ‘heal and support the families in need’.

Police are currently investigating how the deadly crowd surge came to take place, as it was reported last night that a 14-year-old was among those killed.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Travis Scott: Shocking Video Shows Guest Begging For Concert To Be Cancelled Over Safety Fears
Music

Travis Scott: Shocking Video Shows Guest Begging For Concert To Be Cancelled Over Safety Fears

Travis Scott Speaks Out In Emotional Video Following Fatal Astroworld Tragedy
News

Travis Scott Speaks Out In Emotional Video Following Fatal Astroworld Tragedy

Alec Baldwin Shooting: Crew Member In Hospital Following Spider Bite
Film and TV

Alec Baldwin Shooting: Crew Member In Hospital Following Spider Bite

Travis Scott Concert: 14-Year-Old Among The 8 People Confirmed Dead
Music

Travis Scott Concert: 14-Year-Old Among The 8 People Confirmed Dead

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Music, Houston, Kylie Jenner, no-article-matching, Now, Texas, Travis Scott

Credits

@kyliejenner/Instagram

  1. @kyliejenner/Instagram

    Travis and I are broken and devastated

 