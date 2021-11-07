Travis Scott Concert: Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence After Festival Deaths

Alamy

Kylie Jenner has posted condolences to the victims of a crowd surge that killed at least eight people during a Travis Scott concert in Houston, Texas, on Friday, November 5.

Jenner, Scott’s on-and-off partner of four years, was in attendance at the show and was roundly criticised after Instagram stories posted by her clearly showing emergency vehicles attempted to reach distressed fans remained on her page for several hours after the tragedy became clear.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Jenner said she was ‘broken and devastated’ by the news, adding, ‘My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.’

The 24-year-old also responded to the backlash facing her and Scott on social media, denying that either of them had been aware that a serious incident was unfolding until after the rapper’s set had ended.

‘I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,’ she wrote.

Jenner also added that Scott ‘cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.’

Scott himself had previously made a statement on social media, in which he described himself as ‘absolutely devastated’ and pledged to work with the city to ‘heal and support the families in need’.

Police are currently investigating how the deadly crowd surge came to take place, as it was reported last night that a 14-year-old was among those killed.

