Travis Scott Now Faces $2 Billion Lawsuit From More Than 200 Astroworld Attendees

Alamy

Travis Scott is facing a $2 billion lawsuit in the fallout of the Astroworld tragedy.

At least two criminal investigations are underway into the deadly crowd surge at the opening night of the festival, November 5, in which 10 people between the ages of nine and 27 lost their lives. Harrowing footage has emerged from the night of the incident, showing people appealing with the crew to stop the show.

Advert 10

Earlier this week, a $750 million lawsuit was filed against Scott, Drake and other defendants on behalf of 125 people caught up in the events, either having attended or being relatives of those who died.

Alamy

Now, a new lawsuit seeking $2 billion in damages from Scott, Drake, Live Nation, Apple Music and others has been filed on behalf of 282 plaintiffs linked to the tragedy, coming from lawyer Thomas J. Henry.

‘The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk,’ Henry said in a statement, Rolling Stone reports.

Advert 10

‘My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organisers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.’

The lawsuit takes aim at how Apple approached the concert, having secured the multimillion-dollar rights to stream it. ‘Early reports from the investigation of the Astroworld catastrophe indicate that the premises were arranged in a fashion that best served Apple’s online streaming of the concert at the detriment to concertgoer safety,’ it states.

‘Apple Music had cameras, camera stands, cameramen, and metal barriers surrounding each; these cameras effectively split the premises both horizontally and vertically by the metal barricades.

Advert 10

‘The placement of cameras streaming for Apple Music’s broadcast effectively limited many concertgoers’ means of exit; this dangerous condition would inevitably prevent individuals from dispersing.’

Alamy

The $750 million lawsuit accuses Astroworld’s organisers of ‘senseless gross negligence’ in allowing such chaos to unfold. ‘I guarantee you, had the crowd attacked the stage or interfered with the performers themselves, oh my goodness, they would have called in every police officer within a hundred miles,’ attorney Tony Buzbee also told Rolling Stone.

‘But as long as the performers weren’t in any kind of jeopardy who gives a sh*t about the people in the crowd, I guess, was the attitude. And it can’t be like that.’

Advert 10

Drake described it as a ‘devastating tragedy’, while Scott said he was ‘distraught’ and vowed to ‘provide aid’ to every family affected.