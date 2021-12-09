Travis Scott Opens Up About Astroworld In First Interview Since Tragedy

CThaGod/YouTube/Alamy

Travis Scott has given his first interview since 10 people died as a result of a crowd crush during his Astroworld Festival performance, saying he’s been on an ’emotional rollercoaster’ following the tragedy.

The rapper appeared on Charlemagne Tha God’s YouTube channel to discuss the incident, which occurred one month ago, and its aftermath, telling his fellow musician that he was ‘trying to wrap his head around’ what happened.

‘It gets so hard because, you know, I always feel connected with my fans. I went through something and I feel like fans went through something and people’s parents went through something,’ Scott said. ‘And it really hurts. It hurts the community, it hurts the city. There’s been a lot of thoughts, a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving.’

Asked by the host whether he had any particular ‘intention’ by giving an interview on the one-month anniversary of the tragedy, Scott denied having any motive, saying, ‘I just feel like something happened and I feel like it’s just, I needed a way to kinda like communicate, you know?’

‘One, families are grieving. There’s fans that experienced something, there’s fans that came to the show. I’ve always been that person to always see things through with the people that share experiences with me. … I’ve been trying to just really figure things out.’

Elsewhere in the conversation, Scott pushed back on claims that he had encouraged violence at his shows, saying that the idea of ‘raging’ – which he commonly uses to refer to his performances – was not meant to equate to hurting people.

Alamy

The rapper is facing a number of lawsuits from the families of victims of the crowd surge, as well as others who were in attendance that night, however in the interview he denied having known that people were being hurt during the set, claiming that he only learned of the severity of the incident after leaving the stage, ‘minutes before’ Houston police officers confirmed there had been a ‘mass casualty’ event to the press.

He went on to deny that he’d not spoken out earlier due to lawsuits, saying that his focus was on understanding what went wrong at Astroworld, and helping to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

