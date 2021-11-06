Travis Scott Speaks Out Following Fatal Concert Crowd Surge Which Killed At Least 8 People
Travis Scott has issued a statement after several people died in a crowd surge during his performance at Astroworld Festival in Texas.
At least eight people were killed and dozens more injured after a large crowd of people rushed forward towards the start of Scott’s headline performance. Police and fire officials confirmed that a number of people were hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest, with as many as 300 reportedly treated on site for minor injuries.
Scott has described himself as ‘absolutely devastated by what took place last night’, adding: ‘My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened.’
In his statement, he continued:
Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.
I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.
Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.
During his performance, which was livestreamed on Apple Music, Scott stopped the show at least once to draw attention to a distressed fan in the crowd, calling on festivalgoers to make space for security to help.
Following Scott’s 75-minute set, during which he brought out Drake as a surprise guest, the festival’s organisers cancelled the remainder of the event in light of the incident.
‘Our hearts are with the Astroworld family tonight – especially those we lost and their loved ones,’ they said in a statement. ‘We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind the festival will no longer be held on Saturday.’
Following the incident Scott’s partner, Kylie Jenner faced criticism for sharing videos on Instagram from the concert in which ambulances could be clearly seen attempted to make their way through the crowd to reach the injured.
