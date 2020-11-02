Travis Scott Trolled Online For His Batman Halloween Costume PA Images/Instagram/Travis Scott

American rapper Travis Scott was one of the many celebs to share their Halloween 2020 costumes on Instagram, but his got more attention than he was possibly hoping for.

When the 29-year-old shared an unusual photo of him in his outfit – a recreation of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman suit – with his almost 37 million followers, people were quick to make their thoughts known.

The comments section began to fill up with not-so-positive opinions, most of which focused on the brown hue of the suit and the cars. And fans soon noticed that he’d deactivated his Instagram account.

‘Travis Scott deactivates his Instagram after people were clowning his Batman costume,’ one observant fan remarked.

That said, some of his fans don’t believe he abandoned his IG because of some internet trolling over a Halloween costume. With Scott having dropped his latest song Franchise (Remix) last month, some think he’s deactivated it to tease people ahead of dropping his next album.

Some did, however, note Travis’s sensitivity, and and pointed out the mean behaviour was unnecessary.

One Twitter user said, ‘Ain’t this man super self conscious. It must have hurt honestly… y’all need to learn to be kind.’

Whatever the truth turns out to be – and we will surely know soon enough – it’s generated enough attention around the artist as we head into the final few weeks of 2020.