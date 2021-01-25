Trey Songz Arrested For Assaulting Police Officer During Football Match treysongz/Instagram/TMZ

Singer Trey Songz has been arrested for assaulting a police officer.

The ordeal happened during a Kansas City Chief’s football match yesterday, January 24, leading to the 36-year-old being arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

As of yesterday evening, the Slow Motion singer was on a 24-hour hold and was said to be likely to be released later on today, January 25.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Arrowhead Stadium security officers could be seen wrestling Trey Songz, real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson, to the ground, before sheriffs arrived to help restrain him.

Fellow football fans could be heard shouting at officers to get off the singer, along with saying he had done nothing wrong.

At the end of the clip, Songz could be seen being escorted from the stadium while handcuffed.

A witness told TMZ the whole thing started because the singer was heckled by some fans a few rows behind him, leading to Songz asking them to ‘chill out’.

After responding to hecklers, an officer approached the singer who, without warning, ‘went after [Songz]’. Once the officer got physical with the 36-year-old, he defended himself, the witness added.

Before his arrest, Songz shared several videos on Instagram where he could be seen on a private jet with friends on the way to the stadium, as well as several clips of him enjoying the game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills 38 to 24.

Both Songz and the Kansas City Police department are yet to comment on yesterday’s altercation.

This isn’t the first time the singer has been arrested; in 2018, he was taken into custody after turning himself in for allegedly punching a woman at a party in Los Angeles.

Andrea Buera claimed to be the woman hit by Songz, Billboard reports, and stated that the singer was upset that Buera was talking to another man.

He denied the allegations in tweet that read, ‘For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain.’

Songz was released from custody two hours after his arrest on $50,000 bail.