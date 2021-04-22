unilad
Trippie Redd Mixes His Rock And Hip Hop Influences For UNILAD’s Certified Playlist

by : Charlie Cocksedge on : 22 Apr 2021 11:54
Consistently sitting at the top of the Billboard charts, Trippie Redd is well known for his experimental rap style. Now, however, he’s turning his hand to rock.

Teaming up with Blink 182’s Travis Barker in the producer’s chair, Trippie’s first rock album, NEON SHARK vs. Pegasus, was released earlier this year as an expanded, deluxe version of his 2020 album Pegasus.

With guest appearances from the likes of Future, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne, Swae Lee and Machine Gun Kelly, you just know Trippie can curate an awesome playlist – so that’s what we did. Exclusively for UNILAD Sound, Trippie Redd has compiled our latest Certified playlist on Apple Music.

Trippie Redd/UNILAD SoundTrippie Redd/UNILAD Sound

Trippie’s mix is understandably an eclectic affair, highlighting his current rock influences with artists like Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly and Post Malone, while keeping a healthy dose of his hip-hop roots mixed in from the likes of Drake and Playboi Carti.

Speaking about the playlist, Trippie said: ‘I’ve been listening to a lot of hip-hop and rock recently. It was also exciting to finally drop NEON SHARK because it showcased a different element of my artistry. Working with Travis Barker on that was a major experience.’

Erica Hernandez/UMGErica Hernandez/UMG

Since dropping his first mixtape, A Love Letter to You, in 2017, Trippie has gone on to become a multi-platinum selling, chart-topping artist. Still only 21, the Ohio native, real name Michael Lamar White IV, is a self-professed workaholic, who has debuted five consecutive projects in the top 5 of the Billboard 200 chart.

Check out Trippie Redd’s Certified playlist for UNILAD Sound here:

Visit the UNILAD Sound curator page to listen to Certified, Rising, Dat New New and In the Zone playlists on Apple Music.

