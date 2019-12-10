Trippie Redd Vows To Quit Drugs After Friend Juice WRLD’s Death

PA Images

Trippie Redd has vowed to never take drugs again, except smoke weed, after the tragic death of his friend Juice WRLD.

American rapper Juice WRLD, 21, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, tragically passed away inside Chicago’s Midway Airport following a seizure where he was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

He was reportedly bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived.

Since then Joyner Lucas, another American rapper and producer, has blamed fellow artists who glorify drugs on Juice’s death while a confirmed cause of death has still not been announced at the time of writing.

Whether Trippie had that in mind when he made the pronouncement on Instagram Live is anyone’s guess, but the rapper and friend of Juice has decided he will do no more drugs, barring weed, and encourages the rest of the ’emo music artists’ to do the same.

He said:

We aint doin’ it no more. Period. If it ain’t weed, we ain’t doin’ it no more. And when I say ‘we’, I mean us as a group. Us as a whole, the whole emo music artists. No drugs.

Trippie, who had Juice feature on one of his songs 1400/999 Freestyle and 6 Kiss, continued:

It’s not cool. We look up to all these bigger artists, all these grown-ass men and all they do is talk about poppin’ pills and sippin’ codeine and all that sh*t. It’s music. N****s know what they get theyself into but at the same time, it’s like, we gotta be the strongest people to be like, ‘Okay, n****s is just using this for rhymes at this point’. Let it just be that, you feel me? I’ll be the first to say: I ain’t sippin’ no lean, I ain’t poppin’ no pills but Imma still talk about it in music. Maybe.

Another rapper to declare sobriety from drugs is 17-year-old Lil Mosey who took to Twitter to say:

I asked God to help me. Drugs won’t take me I promise & Im done with them. I love y’all, pray for me 💒👼🏼 — lil Mosey (@lilmosey) December 9, 2019

As tragic as Juice’s death is, at age just 21, his death is evidently teaching countless others about the dangers of certain drugs.

RIP Juice, his legacy will not be forgotten if this movement continues.