The Funniest Keeping Up With The Kardashians Memes

Keeping Up With The Kardashians may be coming to an end, but the family’s influence on society and pop culture will no doubt endure for some time to come.

From ‘off brand’ selfies, to millennial pink aesthetics, it’s proven almost impossible to avoid keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenners, even if you’ve done everything in your power to block them out over the last 14 years.

The show has also left us with some very funny memes that, as we all know, can be used in a variety of situations, whether or not you live in a sprawling Calabasas mansion. So, without further ado…

Kardashians PA

1. Kim, there’s people that are dying.

The ultimate meme comeback for when someone is acting just a little bit spoilt dates back to episode 12 of season six, which aired August 28, 2011. Here we see Kim looking absolutely distraught after losing a diamond earring in the ocean while on a family vacation in Bora Bora.

Matriarch Kris Jenner could be heard reassuring her ‘the ocean is not that deep there honey’, but Kim would not be consoled. It was at this precise moment that Kourtney Kardashian popped her head out of a hut to find out what all the commotion was about.

After hearing her sister’s tearful explanation for her distress, Kourtney proceeded to deliver the hilariously exasperated, and now legendary, line, ‘Kim, there’s people that are dying’. Thankfully, the earring in question was later found by youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

E!

2. Kim, you’re Doing Amazing Sweetie.

As ridiculous as it is encouraging, this phrase was uttered by Kris and dates back to the fourth episode of the very first season (November 4, 2007). For many of us, it marked the exact moment we realised that Kris was essentially Regina George’s mom from Mean Girls.

A ‘momager’ through and through from day one, Kris could be seen snapping pics of Kim as she posed for a raunchy Playboy photoshoot, naked except for a few strategically placed necklaces.

Now, many of us cannot really relate to what it means to be ‘doing amazing’ while modelling for Playboy, but we can use this meme to buoy up our friends when they need that extra bit of self-belief.

3. Don’t be f*cking rude.

One of the fierier moments of the series, these were the immortal words of Kim as she barged in on her siblings in 2008, before proceeding to whack Khloe about the head with a rather large handbag.

The argument, which has gone down in Kardashian lore as ‘The Bentley Fight’, wasn’t exactly a relatable one. Kim was furious at her sister for appearing to be jealous of her new Bentley, accusing her of ‘ruining my moment’.

Now, many of us won’t be getting into fisticuffs over six-figure cars anytime soon, but with so many rude people on the internet, this is a good meme to have up your sleeve.

4. Lord Disick.

Easily the wittiest cast member, Scott Disick kept viewers cackling away with his dry commentary and sometimes brutally honest observations about his in-laws.

But perhaps his most memorable moment was in episode 10 of season seven, when he decided to anoint himself as a British Royal while holidaying in England.

Declaring himself ‘Lord Disick’, Scott kept up the daft antics throughout subsequent episodes, referring to people as ‘peasants’ and changing his Instagram handle to @letthelordbewithyou.

By doing so, he unleashed a fountain of memes and reaction gifs, great for times when you’re feeling regal levels of fancy.

5. Kim, would you stop taking pictures of yourself, your sister’s going to jail.

This is arguably the most famous example of Kim’s endless back catalogue of selfies, and demonstrates just how committed she is to the art form she helped shape.

The scenes unfolded while Khloe was heading to jail for a probation violation stemming from a 2007 DUI arrest. Kris’ face was a picture of concern, but Kim looked as if she didn’t have a care in the world, happily snapping pics of her face as they drove along.

6. ABCDEFG I have to go.

This is a phrase favoured by Kourtney to signal that a conversation has run its course, and can be used as a good response during various uncomfortable scenarios.

The ‘G’ stands for goodbye, and Kourtney famously used it to get out of an awkward conversation with her ex, Scott. A perfect meme for peace-ing out at just the right time.

kourtney kardashian E!

7. Maybe if you had a f*cking business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f*cking business but you DON’T!

This infamous line comes from season 15, when Kim let rip at Kourtney during a ferocious argument over scheduling issues while planning the family’s 2017 Christmas card photo shoot.

In full no-nonsense businesswoman mode, Kim laid into her sister, who had wanted to make sure she could leave the shoot by a specific time to be there for her kids. This was the same lacerating altercation where Kim coldly described Kourtney as being the ‘least interesting thing to look at’.

The meme, ideal for channelling your inner busy shape-wear entrepreneur, is made all the more funny by Kim’s infuriated expression, which has since made it on to various merch and stickers.

8. Kim peeking out from behind the trees.

Kim’s peeking face from behind the shrubbery became an instant classic, and has been interpreted in all sorts of ways in meme form.

Often this meme will be used as a way of signifying being sneaky or dropping in to hear some juicy gossip. However, this 2015 clip actually shows Kim looking on proudly as her daughter North appeared in the music video for Only One, a track by her husband Kanye West. So, kind of a cute one.

9. Kim under the duvet.

9. Kim under the duvet.

The image of Kim lying under a grey duvet while staring blankly at the ceiling has been widely used this year, a symbol of ennui or procrastination when faced with impossible tasks.

Also very usable for times when you’re reflecting back on your own flawed life choices after a heavy night out, contemplating various regrets and mistakes.

kim kardashian under duvet E!

10. Kim’s ‘ugly crying’ face.

Of course, perhaps the most famous Kardashian meme template has to be Kim’s crying face, an expression which causes no end of amusement to other members of her family.

During one family ski trip to Breckenridge, Kourtney was unable to hold back her laughter as Kim cried helplessly in her room. Fortunately, Kim has also been able to see the funny side of things, and even sells personalised emojis (Kimojis) on her website that depict her ‘ugly crying face’.

Kim E!

Of course, I doubt this is the last we’ll see of the Kardashians and their various melodramas, and I imagine they will be providing us with meme-worthy content for years to come.

But this certainly marks the end of an era, with Keeping Up With The Kardashians having spanned a unique period in time where meme culture has grown and expanded into a language of its own. We shall not see its like again.