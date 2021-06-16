Tupac’s 50th Birthday Tribute From Jada Pinkett Smith Is Incredible

Getty/MTV

Jada Pinkett Smith has paid tribute to Tupac Shakur on what would have been his 50th birthday.

The pair first met in the 1980s and remained friends until Tupac’s death in 1996. At just 25 years old, the rapper was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Now, on what would have been the California Love rapper’s 50th birthday, Jada shared a never-seen-before poem written by Tupac for her.

In a clip shared on Instagram yesterday, June 15, Jada explained how Tupac wrote her many letters and poems over the duration of their friendship, and showed her 10 million followers the poem he’d written for her, titled ‘Lost Soulz’.

Noting that the late rapper had a song named Lost Souls, Jada said she believes the poem was ‘the original concept’ he wrote while incarcerated at Rikers Island in New York. He served eight months behind bars in 1995 for sexual assault charges.

The 49-year-old then proceeded to read the poem aloud:

Jada wrote alongside the video, ‘Tupac Amaru Shakur would have been 50 midnight tonight! As we prepare to celebrate his legacy … let’s remember him for that which we loved most … his way with words. Here are a few you may have never heard before.’

She continued:

Happy “you goin’n to be 50 at midnight” Birthday Pac! I got next

The Girls Tour actor added that she was going to share the video today, on Tupac’s actual birthday, but ‘decided to start early.’

Part of the late rapper’s poem read, ‘Some say nothing gold can last forever, and to believe this [I] need no proof, I have witnessed all that was pure in me, and be changed by the evil men can do.’

People have since thanked Jada for sharing the poem. Her mum Adrienne Norris wrote, ‘This is beautiful! I believe he would have been a powerful influence in this “state of emergency”. RIP,’ while Jordyn Woods simply left a heart emoji in response to the poem.

Another wrote, ‘Thank you for sharing this. He was the greatest rapper of all time, a brilliant mind, a Gemini, the most talented, realest soul. May his memory live on forever.’

While someone else commented, ‘Thank you so much for sharing this beautiful letter’.