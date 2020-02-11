TV Presenter Admits She Didn’t Recognise Adele At The Oscars After-Party
As celebrities gathered and chatted at the Oscars after-parties, one TV presenter couldn’t believe she was talking to Adele – ‘because she is so thin now’.
While she didn’t appear on the red carpet, the Grammy-winning singer was just one of many high-profile celebs at Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s Academy Awards bash, including Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
The 31-year-old Someone Like You artist has been keeping a relatively low profile as she works on her fourth album – but when she made an appearance at the party, a Polish TV presenter didn’t recognise her at first.
Kinga Rusin, 48, uploaded a snap of herself and Adele together, writing: ‘At yesterday’s private party of Beyoncé and Jay Z I talked to Adele about… shoes (Adele in the photo after dropping probably 30kg!)’
The TV presenter added:
I know that sounds surreal. But listen from the beginning… it started with a conversation with Adele about my high heels (she urged me on the slippers she was wearing). Honestly, I didn’t recognize her because she is thin now as a comma!
We talked laughing until she said her name… the conversation with Adele was the ticket to a nice conversation with Rihanna. And then there was total madness!
Adele’s new music is set to arrive sometime this year, almost five years since the release of her last album, 25. It also comes after the singer’s divorce from Simon Konecki (the father of her seven-year-old son Angelo), which was finalised last year.
In an earlier Instagram post, Adele wrote that ‘for the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once’.
The singer added:
Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to really truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually. Bunch of fucking savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.
Rusin’s photo echoes back to October last year, when Adele rocked up to Drake’s big Hollywood birthday. Uploading a photo of herself with a confident pout, Adele wrote: ‘I used to cry but now I sweat,’ with an additional laughing emoji.
There is currently no specific release date for Adele’s new album.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]ad.com
Topics: Music, Academy Awards, Adele, Oscars, Weight Loss