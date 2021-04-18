unilad
Advert

Twitch Musician Streaming To No One Has Stream Raided By Crypto People Who Give Him $85,000

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 18 Apr 2021 12:36
Twitch Musician Streaming To No One Has Stream Raided By Crypto People Who Give Him $85,000Cameron Ferguson/Twitch

If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we should never underestimate the power of the internet.

First of all, we saw a group of Redditors save GameStop from the brink of collapse while taking some money out of the pockets of rich hedge funders.

Advert

Now, a group of crypto kings have donated more than $85,000 to a Twitch musician after no one tuned in to his livestream.

Cameron Ferguson was in the middle of a live Twitch performance to an audience of zero, when his stream got raided a cryptocurrency expert called Cobie – or Crypto Cobain on Twitter – for his cryptocurrency show, Up Only.

Cobie and his co-host Ledger Status were looking around Twitch to find someone they could raid, along with all their followers, when they discovered Cameron. But none of them were prepared for the talent they were about to uncover.

Advert

All of a sudden, Cameron had hundreds of live viewers, prompting Cobie to teach him how to set up his own Twitter account as well as Blockfolio – a cryptocurrency site, where you can buy and sell currency – so that viewers could donate in exchange for being able to watch his show.


Advert


This guy is seriously talented.

Cobie went in first, with a generous donation equal to a few thousand dollars, but after a few ballads from the likes of The Beatles, Nirvana and Tom Petty, it wasn’t long before everyone was throwing cash in his direction, Barstool Sports reports.

An hour and 38 minutes into the livestream, Cameron brought his wife in to tell her what was going on, and by that point he already had $25,000 sitting in his Blockfolio account; something she believed was a joke or a hoax at best.

Advert

Cameron even received a $10,000 Dogecoin donation from a billionaire, taking his total funds up to an eye-watering $85,000. Like I said, never underestimate the power of the internet.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via s[email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Black Lives Matter Protesters Gather On Porch Of Soldier Filmed Shoving Black Man
News

Black Lives Matter Protesters Gather On Porch Of Soldier Filmed Shoving Black Man

New Zealand To Consider Ban On Smoking For People Born After 2004
Health

New Zealand To Consider Ban On Smoking For People Born After 2004

Mysterious Tree Creature That Terrified Krakow Locals Turns Out To Be Croissant
Life

Mysterious Tree Creature That Terrified Krakow Locals Turns Out To Be Croissant

At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm
News

At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing on to UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Music, cryptocurrency, Now, Twitch

Credits

Barstool Sports

  1. Barstool Sports

    A Random Dude On Twitch Playing Incredible Live Music For An Audience Of Zero Had His Stream Raided By Crypto People And Ended Up With Over $85,000 In Donations

 