Twitch Musician Streaming To No One Has Stream Raided By Crypto People Who Give Him $85,000

Cameron Ferguson/Twitch

If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we should never underestimate the power of the internet.

First of all, we saw a group of Redditors save GameStop from the brink of collapse while taking some money out of the pockets of rich hedge funders.

Now, a group of crypto kings have donated more than $85,000 to a Twitch musician after no one tuned in to his livestream.

Cameron Ferguson was in the middle of a live Twitch performance to an audience of zero, when his stream got raided a cryptocurrency expert called Cobie – or Crypto Cobain on Twitter – for his cryptocurrency show, Up Only.

Cobie and his co-host Ledger Status were looking around Twitch to find someone they could raid, along with all their followers, when they discovered Cameron. But none of them were prepared for the talent they were about to uncover.

All of a sudden, Cameron had hundreds of live viewers, prompting Cobie to teach him how to set up his own Twitter account as well as Blockfolio – a cryptocurrency site, where you can buy and sell currency – so that viewers could donate in exchange for being able to watch his show.





This guy is seriously talented.

Cobie went in first, with a generous donation equal to a few thousand dollars, but after a few ballads from the likes of The Beatles, Nirvana and Tom Petty, it wasn’t long before everyone was throwing cash in his direction, Barstool Sports reports.

An hour and 38 minutes into the livestream, Cameron brought his wife in to tell her what was going on, and by that point he already had $25,000 sitting in his Blockfolio account; something she believed was a joke or a hoax at best.

Cameron even received a $10,000 Dogecoin donation from a billionaire, taking his total funds up to an eye-watering $85,000. Like I said, never underestimate the power of the internet.