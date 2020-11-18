Tyla Yaweh Brings The Vibes With UNILAD’s Apple Music Rising Playlist PA/dababy/Instagram

Need more music in your life? Course you do. And what better way to discover new artists than by getting recommendations from artists themselves.

That’s why, to celebrate the launch of UNILAD Sound becoming an official curator with Apple Music, we’ve bagged emerging rapper and Post Malone-collaborator Tyla Yaweh for our brand new Rising playlist.

After releasing his debut album, Heart Full of Rage, in February 2019, Yaweh’s been steadily rising up the ladder, and this year he dropped the track Tommy Lee, a collaboration with Post Malone that in just a few months has clocked up more than 100 million streams.

Tyla Yaweh

UNILAD Sound’s new playlist, Rising, is dedicated to the artists that are moving up the ranks and quickly becoming some of the most promising talent on the planet. Yaweh’s upcoming album, Rager Boy, is sure to push him further into the mainstream, so it only made sense to ask the rapper to curate his own playlist for us now.

Speaking of the tracks he’s chosen, Yaweh said, ‘These are vibes that get me in my bag, I be at the house smoking & just vibing out. These our records I keep on shuffle and I just be adding to them depending on my mood’.

With the likes of Swae Lee, Young Dolph and Internet Money – as well as a few Tyla Yaweh tracks, naturally – the first Rising playlist is a perfect showcase of ones to watch. Check it out below.