Tyler, The Creator Addresses Inappropriate Sexual Tweets He Sent To Selena Gomez

by : Charlie Cocksedge on : 27 Jun 2021 14:32
In his new song Manifesto, Tyler, the Creator has apparently apologised to Selena Gomez for old tweets he put out.

Tyler released his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost, on Friday, June 25. The track in question contains lyrics relating to Gomez, the time she was dating Justin Bieber, and Tyler’s feeling about the whole situation.

The rapper reportedly wrote some sexually explicit and inappropriate tweets in 2010 and 2011 when Gomez was 18 years old and dating Bieber, who was friends with Tyler at the time.

‘I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy sh*t / Didn’t wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her / Back when I was tryna f*ck Bieber, Just-in,’ he raps.

In the song, Tyler also raps about being ‘cancelled’ before cancel culture was a thing.

Tyler has previously addressed his relationship with Gomez, telling Power 106 Los Angeles in 2013, ‘We don’t really get along. She don’t like me. We don’t like each other ’cause [I’m] kicking it with Justin [Bieber], like that’s my homeboy. She always be mean muggin’ me. Like why are you hating on me?’

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber (PA Images)PA Images

In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, Gomez said she thinks ‘most’ of her ‘experiences in relationships have been cursed’, adding, ‘I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so ‘less-than’ in past relationships, and never really felt equal.’

So far, neither Gomez nor Bieber has responded to Tyler’s new song.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

