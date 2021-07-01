Tyler, The Creator Spends Half A Million Dollars On Bizarre Chain

PA Images

Tyler, the Creator spent half a million dollars on a strange diamond chain and pendant.

The artist recently performed LUMBERJACK at the 2021 BET Awards, hot off the tracklist of his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. It’s been positively received, with many critics noting its reference to luxuries and the rapper’s good fortune over his career.

Now, he’s dropped a huge amount of cash on a new piece of jewellery, said to based on one of Tyler’s new nicknames: bellhop.

The chain and pendant was designed by Alex Moss, with its intricacy taking around seven months to complete. It features a small, multicoloured bellhop covered in an array of gems, including diamonds and sapphires.

As reported by TMZ, the piece features 23,515 stones – which were all hand-set – comprising 186 carats in diamonds and 60 carats in sapphires. The bellhop’s little suitcases even open and close, because why not? It’s believed it took four months just to acquire all the stones required for the pendant.

Moss shared the jewellery to his Instagram, where it’s already been dubbed the ‘chain of the year’ to go with the ‘album of the year’.

You can also see Tyler wearing the necklace in the video for JUGGERNAUT:

Rap Alert joked that Tyler wanted to be Esteban Julió Ricardo Montoya de la Rosa Ramírez ‘so bad’, a reference to the bellhop from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

While many have admired the craftmanship on the pendant, calling Moss the best in the business, others just aren’t keen on the design, with some calling it ‘tacky’ and looking ‘like a Christmas decoration’.