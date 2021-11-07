UB40 Founding Member Astro Dies Aged 64

Alamy

Terence Wilson, a founding member of UB40, has died aged 64 after a battle with ‘a short illness’.

Wilson, better known as Astro, performed in the reggae pop band for more than 30 years.

The passing of the British vocalist was announced by his current band, who said they were ‘absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken’.

Astro’s passing was announced via lead singer Ali Campbell and Astro’s shared Twitter account.

The account asked the public to ‘respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time’.

The current UB40 also posted a photograph and statement in tribute to the late star, where they offered their ‘sincere condolences to his family’.

In 2013, Astro left UB40 and formed a breakaway group with Campbell. After playing some concerts earlier this year, the duo were meant to go on tour in 2022, BBC News reports.

The original group formed in 1978 and were based in Birmingham. The band’s name came from the government’s unemployment benefit form.

In May, Astro told The Guardian how the band became the voice of the working-class, using ‘militant lyrics’ rather than ‘love songs’ to express dissatisfaction with global and political issues.

The band rose to fame in the early 1980s, with hits such as Red Red Wine and Can’t Help Falling In Love. They became known for their distinctive British reggae sound, and had three number one hits in the UK and sold more than 70 million records worldwide.

Wilson acquired the nickname ‘Astro’ because of a pair of Dr Martens boots with the model name ‘Astronaut’ that he wore when he was a child, he told UK Music Reviews in 2016.

Campbell and Astro’s Twitter statement concluded: ‘The world will never be the same without him.’