UNILAD Collabs With TikTok To Shine A Light On Unsigned Young Artists

In the latest move to support up and coming talent, TikTok is partnering with UNILAD to spotlight unsigned emerging artists in-app this week.

UNILAD will be hosting two unique live performances in-house at LADstudios, with Q&As with four talented music artists. UNILAD is an advocate for emerging artists in the music industry and its audiences discover new musicians on a daily basis in-app.

The lives will give UNILAD fans the opportunity to hear directly from the rising stars who are taking TikTok by storm. They’ll delve into the creative process, what inspires them, share how they’re using TikTok to build their careers and reveal upcoming plans. Fans will also get a chance to hear original material performed directly by the artists in an intimate live setting, exclusively for TikTok and the UNILAD community.

The lives will be broadcasted live from UNILAD’s TikTok channel to an audience of 52.7 million people at 5pm BST on Thursday, September 9 with V.I.C. and Aidan.

V.I.C – @hellovicco: The 22-year-old rapper, who freestyles from his university bedroom, has over 320K followers on TikTok. V.I.C went viral with his covers of Dave’s Funky Friday and Location, Dixie D’Amelio’s Be Happy as well as his own Dear Mr. Prime Minister series.

AIDÁN – @bonjouraidan: AIDÁN, a South London singer-songwriter, who was born to an Irish mum and Nigerian dad, writes and co-produces all of his songs which are soon to be released. He hopes to showcase his various influences within these tracks.

The second show will be on Friday, September 10 at 5pm by Flossie and Louis lll.

Flossie – @flo55ie: Flossie writes songs from her London bedroom. Her Bedroom Demos EP has just been released on July 2, starting with the track Moon River. She is known on TikTok for butterfly prawns.

Louis III – @louisiiiofficial: Louis III is half St Lucian / half German singer-songwriter from Croydon. He quickly becoming known for his genre fluid storytelling, whether on hits like dance-duo Sigma’s Anywhere or his viral ‘other perspective’ re-writes on TikTok.

Go check them out on TikTok!