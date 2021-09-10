unilad
Advert

UNILAD Collabs With TikTok To Shine A Light On Unsigned Young Artists

by : Emily Brown on : 10 Sep 2021 15:07
UNILAD Collabs With TikTok To Shine A Light On Unsigned Young ArtistsUNILAD

In the latest move to support up and coming talent, TikTok is partnering with UNILAD to spotlight unsigned emerging artists in-app this week.

UNILAD will be hosting two unique live performances in-house at LADstudios, with Q&As with four talented music artists. UNILAD is an advocate for emerging artists in the music industry and its audiences discover new musicians on a daily basis in-app.

Advert

The lives will give UNILAD fans the opportunity to hear directly from the rising stars who are taking TikTok by storm. They’ll delve into the creative process, what inspires them, share how they’re using TikTok to build their careers and reveal upcoming plans. Fans will also get a chance to hear original material performed directly by the artists in an intimate live setting, exclusively for TikTok and the UNILAD community.

TikTok (PA Images)PA Images

The lives will be broadcasted live from UNILAD’s TikTok channel to an audience of 52.7 million people at 5pm BST on Thursday, September 9 with V.I.C. and Aidan.

V.I.C – @hellovicco: The 22-year-old rapper, who freestyles from his university bedroom, has over 320K followers on TikTok. V.I.C went viral with his covers of Dave’s Funky Friday and Location, Dixie D’Amelio’s Be Happy as well as his own Dear Mr. Prime Minister series.

Advert
V.I.C (UNILAD)UNILAD

AIDÁN – @bonjouraidan: AIDÁN, a South London singer-songwriter, who was born to an Irish mum and Nigerian dad, writes and co-produces all of his songs which are soon to be released. He hopes to showcase his various influences within these tracks.

Aidan (UNILAD)UNILAD

The second show will be on Friday, September 10 at 5pm by Flossie and Louis lll.

Advert

Flossie – @flo55ie: Flossie writes songs from her London bedroom. Her Bedroom Demos EP has just been released on July 2, starting with the track Moon River. She is known on TikTok for butterfly prawns.

Flossie (UNILAD)UNILAD

Louis III – @louisiiiofficial: Louis III is half St Lucian / half German singer-songwriter from Croydon. He quickly becoming known for his genre fluid storytelling, whether on hits like dance-duo Sigma’s Anywhere or his viral ‘other perspective’ re-writes on TikTok.

Louis III (UNILAD)UNILAD
Advert

Go check them out on TikTok!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New Mercedes Has ‘Mind Control’ That Lets You Control Car With Your Thoughts
Science

New Mercedes Has ‘Mind Control’ That Lets You Control Car With Your Thoughts

Unbelievable Video Shows ‘Professional Train Pushers’ Cramming Passengers On Board
Viral

Unbelievable Video Shows ‘Professional Train Pushers’ Cramming Passengers On Board

Caitlin Jenner Slammed For Claiming To Be Pro-Choice While Also Supporting New Texas Abortion Law
Celebrity

Caitlin Jenner Slammed For Claiming To Be Pro-Choice While Also Supporting New Texas Abortion Law

Drunk Man Growls Like An Animal At Flight Attendants In ‘Racist’ Rant
News

Drunk Man Growls Like An Animal At Flight Attendants In ‘Racist’ Rant

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Music, no-article-matching, TikTok, Viral

 