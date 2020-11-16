UNILAD Sound Joins Apple Music UNILAD/Apple Music

Big Sean and Tyla Yaweh have curated the first of UNILAD Sound’s monthly playlists on Apple Music.

UNILAD Sound has always positioned itself as a tastemaker at the forefront of an evolving musical landscape, and today, November 16, it goes one further, as the UNILAD offshoot joins Apple Music as an official curator.

Advert 10

Kicking off with four regularly updated playlists, UNILAD Sound will be bringing you not only the best in-house selections to soundtrack your daily moves, but also curated playlists from the world’s biggest and brightest artists.

Certified is dedicated to the A-List artists who have been putting their stamp on the world while at the top of their game. These gold-star sounds will be chosen by the best in the business and kicking us off will be none other than Big Sean, the GOOD Music, Def Jam and Roc Nation affiliate that’s been making waves for more than a decade with his heavy-hitting rap stylings.

UNILAD Sound Joins Apple Music PA

With nearly every one of his five albums going platinum and reaching the top of the charts almost instantly, he’s one of most heralded acts in the game and his latest endeavour, ‘Detroit 2’, features the likes of Eminem, Post Malone, Lil Wayne and Travis Scott. He’s picked 16 tracks that he’s feeling right now, all for your listening pleasure.

Advert 10

Next we bring you Rising, a playlist dedicated to the artists that are moving up the ranks and fast-becoming some of the hottest talent on the planet. For the first instalment of this curated playlist we have Tyla Yaweh in session, the Post Malone-backed rapper who’s track with Malone, ‘Tommy Lee’, has been streamed over 100 million times. A sure-fire artist that’s one to watch and the very definition of Rising.

UNILAD Sound Joins Apple Music PA

As well as our curated playlists, we’ll also be bringing you Dat New New and In The Zone, two playlists that cater to every mood. Dat New New is all in the name, as every week we’ll be updating the playlist with the best new music and tracks that have just dropped. Whether it’s new albums, EPs or fire singles, this is your destination for the most current music around.

In The Zone is all about focus. An eclectic mix of contemporary and classic cuts ranging from hip hop, grime, rock, indie and instrumentals that help you power through your work, nail your studying or simply just concentrate on the matters at hand. Updated bi-weekly, if you want something super-varied that’s going to help you lock in while you’re locked down, you know where to go.

Advert 10

This is only the beginning for UNILAD Sound, keep your eyes open for new playlists, new tracks and a new listening experience that brings you closer to the artists you love and the ones that you need to know.