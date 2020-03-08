Usher Confirms He's Dropping A Confession 2 Album SME/LaFace Records

It might only be March, but Christmas could be coming extra early this year as Usher is set to finally release a C0nfessions sequel.

The R&B legend gave fans a cheeky sneak preview of his new record during a performance at a Live from the Cricket Lounge in Los Angeles last month.

Usher is working alongside Jermaine Dupri, who previously co-wrote and co-produced a number of tracks from Confessions, on the forthcoming album.

Usher Confirms He's Dropping A Confession 2 Album PA Images

The news came as Dupri took to Twitter to promise fans the new album would be the ‘realest’ and the third Confessions song would be from a female perspective.

‘The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man,’ he told his followers. ‘She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it.’

He added: ‘Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ???’

Fans on Twitter were quick to question when we can expect a release on the new music, with one asking: ‘But when the album dropping though y’all been teasing us for like a year maybe even longer Jermaine?’

‘So, Usher needs to hurry and give me Confessions Parts 3-10, I don’t care I’ll take it all,’ another commented.

A third asked:

Man I wanna hear the rest… when does the album drop?

Confessions was released way back in March 2004 and was widely conceived to be one of the best R&B albums of all time, so naturally, fans have been waiting for a follow up ever since.

Usher previously hinted that a Confessions sequel was in the works, posting a photo of himself next to a whiteboard with the words ‘Confession 2’ written on, back in March 2019. He captioned the Instagram post: ‘Dis what y’all want?’

Details are still pretty thin on a ground a full 12 months later, with Usher appearing on The Ellen Show last week to reveal it would be released ‘soon’.

Yep, cheers for keeping us in the loop on that one, Usher.