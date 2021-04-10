Video Of DMX Crashing Man’s Wedding Party Resurfaces After Rapper’s Death

A video of the late rapper DMX crashing a man’s wedding part has resurfaced after his death.

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, had been in hospital since April 2, after suffering a heart attack as a result of a drug overdose.

His family announced his passing in a statement yesterday, April 9, thanking his fans for all the love and support they had sent his way since his hospitalisation.

A video, which was first posted on YouTube in 2014, shows the rapper come aboard a party bus, singing to his hit song X Gon Give It To Ya and dancing with a groom’s wedding party.

The video, which has so far been viewed around 200,000 times is titled ‘DMX just crashed my friend’s wedding party!’

Clad in a maroon tracksuit, Simmons is energetic as ever as he sings along, before stopping to greet the groom and having a short chat.

Following the news of his death, the video has resurfaced, with fans leaving their condolences in the comments.

‘Damn. This is one of those stories you just don’t believe without video. RIP,’ one person wrote. Another said: ‘This is why DMX is one of the realest.’

Announcing the news of his death yesterday, Simmons’ family described him as a ‘warrior’.

The full statement said:

Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.

According to TMZ, DMX’s hometown of Yonkers, New York, is set to honour the rapper’s memory with this own street name or statue.

Yonkers’ mayor, Mike Spano, paid tribute to DMX on Twitter following his death.

‘Today our city mourns the loss of a musical icon and someone who always gave back to Yonkers — the city he loved,’ Spano said.

‘Earl Simmons, aka @DMX, was a man of exceptional talent. His spirit will live on in the power of his music and leave a lasting impact on his tremendous following,’ he added.

