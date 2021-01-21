Village People Denounce Trump's 'Abusive Use' Of YMCA After He Used It For Final Event Casablanca/PA Images

Donald Trump used Village Peoples’ YMCA during his final event, despite being asked by the group not to.

Many artists have wanted no connection to the former president, and refused to allow him to use their music at his events – Village People included.

YMCA was played several times throughout Trump’s farewell ceremony yesterday, January 20, at Joint Base Andrews, and it’s safe to say it didn’t go unnoticed by the group.

In a statement to TMZ, Village People said, ‘We asked him to cease and desist long ago. However, since he’s a bully, our request was ignored.’

They continued:

Thankfully he’s now out of office, so it would seem his abusive use of our music has finally ended. We hope to spearhead a change in copyright law that will give artists and publishers more control over who can and cannot use our music in the public space. Currently there is no limit to blanket licensing.

As it stands, it’s legal to play copyrighted songs in places such as stadiums that have public performance licenses, reported TMZ, meaning that despite the group’s grievances, Trump legally didn’t do anything wrong.

However, artists’ control over where their work is used may change soon after the US Congress put forward a legislation last month in the CASE act.

The act, which was passed December 21, could see copyright holders awarded up to $30,000 if they see their work being shared online – a move that was applauded by the music industry.

National Music Publishers Association President and CEO David Israelite said of the news, ‘We commend Congress for passing key legislation within today’s Omnibus bill that will help creators. The CASE Act provides a reasonable and needed pathway to justice for everyone from songwriters to photographers whose work is being used unlawfully.’

Trump has also found himself in hot water with Laura Branigan’s legacy management company, Other Half Entertainment, after he used her song Gloria yesterday without permission. Branigan passed away in 2004.

Kathy Golik, manager of Other Half Entertainment, said:

Gloria is a great, energetic anthem that for decades has evoked many good feelings, memories of times and places, etc. for so many across the globe, and that’s the association that Laura would want, and that I do as her legacy manager.

Golik continued, ‘It’s about not giving the power to those who do not deserve it, to change all the good that people have always felt about ‘Gloria’ – to take the song back and restore it, and in turn, Laura’s legacy, once again.’

Several other artists such as Adele, Aerosmith, Pharrell Williams and Rihanna had also voiced opposition to their music being used by the former president.

